Football | Messi’s new club is accused of building on the stadium without permission

Inter Miami wants to build 3,000 additional seats in its stadium. Now the club is being accused of starting construction without a permit. Inter Miami denies the allegations.

Lionel Messi the new club Inter Miami is accused of building additional seats in its stadium without a building permit, says, among other things Spanish newspaper Marca.

Owner of Inter Miami Jorge Mas told the media, according to Marca, that the club has received permission to build 3,000 additional seats at the stadium.

However, on Wednesday, the city of Fort Lauderdale claimed that the club is already building new seats without a building permit. Fort Lauderdale is a city in the Miami metropolitan area and the stadium of Inter Miami is located there.

Marcan according to what the city sent to Inter Miami’s representative on Wednesday To Stephanie Toothaker information that it intends to punish the stadium for unauthorized activities.

“Continuing work after receiving an order to stop it is a crime. This can result in arrest. We demand that Inter Miami comply with state and city laws,” city attorney Rhonda Hasan said in a statement sent to the club.

According to Marca, Toothaker told local newspaper South Florida Sun Sentinel that nothing is currently being built at the stadium.