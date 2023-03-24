1.5 million spectators had tried to buy a ticket.

Captain Lionel Messi raised the mood to the roof when Argentina, who won the men’s soccer world championship in December, played in front of a jubilant home crowd. Messi, 35, scored his 800th professional goal as Argentina beat tiny Panama 2-0 in Buenos Aires.

A copy of the World Cup trophy was passed around in the hands of the players after the match, and the Argentinians enjoyed the celebration.

“I’ve always dreamed of a moment like this, celebrating with fans in my homeland. The World Cup trophy and the Copa America victory are big things,” Messi said.

Panama made Argentina unexpectedly strong in the match. The home team opened the scoring only in the 78th minute, when the 21-year-old, who excelled in the US MLS series Thiago Almada managed to score in his third national match. Messi completed his goal in the 89th minute.

the BBC according to Messi’s goals, 99 have come in the national team, the rest in club teams. In the past, only 800 goals have been reached Cristiano Ronaldo.