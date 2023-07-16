Football | Messi will continue at Inter Miami until 2025

Messi is expected to debut at his new club on Friday.

A football player Lionel Messi remains with MLS league Inter Miami until 2025. Inter Miami confirmed the sports legend’s contract on Saturday. Already earlier, Messi himself had told about the transfer to the club.

“I am excited about the next step in my career at Inter Miami and in the United States,” Messi said in the press release.

Mess moves to Inter Miami from French league PSG. At the end of last year, he won the world championship in the shirt of Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar.

The agreement made now will continue right up to the threshold of the next World Cup. The next World Cup will be played in the summer of 2026 in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The MLS season is played in a rhythm where the season starts in the spring and ends in the fall.