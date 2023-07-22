Football | Messi wilded the Miami home crowd with a free kick goal in his opening match – The Huuhkaja player also scored a great hit

Messi got a taste of scoring right away in his first match in an Inter Miami shirt. Finland’s Robert Taylor also scored a wonderful goal in the match.

Umbilical cord transplant made by the American club Inter Miami Lionel Messi settled his debut match in favor of his new team. Miami beat the Mexican club Cruz Azul 2-1 in Florida in the morning Finnish time.

Friday’s sold-out match was the opening match of the League Cup for both teams, reports news agency Reuters.

All 47 teams from the two largest leagues in North America, the American MLS and the Mexican Liga MX, play in the Leagues Cup.

The match Messi’s Finnish teammate was responsible for the first goal Robert Taylor. Taylor, who was born in Kuopio, placed the ball in the lower right corner of the opponent’s goal in the 43rd minute of the match.

Cruz Azul Uriel Antuna tied the game in the 65th minute.

Mess has managed to participate in Inter Miami’s full training sessions only three times, which is why the Argentinian star started the game from the bench. When the game had been played for 54 minutes, Messi was released.

Messi succeeded in a wonderful free kick in the 93rd minute of the game after being fouled five meters outside the penalty area. Goalkeeper of Azul Cruz Andres Gudino couldn’t answer Messi’s left-footed shot.

“I knew that [vapaapotku] was the last chance. I was just trying to do what I always do and luckily the goalkeeper didn’t reach the ball,” said Messi U.S. media ESPNaccording to

“It is important for the team to get wins because we are not in such a good position in the league. I know this is a separate tournament, but winning improves the will to fight.”

Inter Miami last celebrated a victory on May 23.

Stand went wild to show his support as soon as Messi entered the field, but at the latest messimania was unleashed when Messi decided the game in favor of the home team.

Numerous world stars had arrived to watch the match, such as LeBron James, Serena Williams and Kim Kardashianreports Reuters.