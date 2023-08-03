Football | Messi received special treatment and should have been kicked out, claims the opponent’s coach

Orlando City head coach Óscar Pareja was disappointed with the referee’s work when Orlando lost to Inter Miami early Thursday morning Finnish time.

Orlando City’s head coach Oscar Parejan emotions heated up when the team faced off Lionel Messi’s in the club Inter Miami’s League Cup match early Thursday morning Finnish time.

Orlando lost to Miami 3–1, and Messi scored two goals.

Pareja got nervous after the match and claimed that Messi received special treatment from the referees, says, among other things Spanish newspaper Marca.

“The referee must be fair. That didn’t happen today,” Pareja claimed.

The Colombian coach repeated several times in both English and Spanish that Messi should have been sent off in the match.

Marcan According to Pareja, he continued to talk about the matter, obviously angry, even though he was asked about other matters.

“There were a couple of situations in the game, including Leo [Messin] should have received another yellow card. I don’t care that it’s him, but everyone has to be treated the same,” said Pareja.

Messi received one warning in the 21st minute of the match.

In addition, Pareja was not satisfied with the referee’s work in the situation at the beginning of the second half, where Miami received a penalty kick. Violated in the situation Josef Martinez took Miami from the spot to a 2–1 lead.

“It was a clear dive and easy to see,” Pareja commented on what led to the penalty kick.

Finn Robert Taylor assisted Messi’s first goal in the match.