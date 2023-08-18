Football | Messi praised Miami after his difficult time in Paris: “Latinos show their feelings and love”

Inter Miami’s place in the final is a surprise, admitted Messi.

Lionel Messi has only been in the United States for a month, but already this weekend he can bring Inter Miami the first trophy in the team’s history.

On the way is Nashville, which will host the final match of the North American Leagues Cup on Saturday at 20:00 local time, i.e. Sunday morning at 4:00 Finnish time.

“We want the team’s position to grow. A win would be impressive for such a young club. The trophy would be a great thing for everyone,” Messi said when he answered questions from the American media for the first time at a press conference on Thursday.

This season is only Inter Miami’s fourth. Alongside the world champion captain of Argentina, the fiercely motivated Finnish national team captain is chasing the trophy Robert Taylor and Messi’s longtime Barcelona teammates, the playmaker Sergio Busquets and an attacking left deck Jordi Alba.

Read more: Lionel Messi’s Finnish radar pair tells what it’s like to play with the world’s best footballer

Mess admitted that the place in the finals can be considered a surprise – after all, Inter Miami has been the worst team in the MLS league so far this season. However, the series is on a summer break, and since his return, only the league cup has been played, where MLS and Mexican league teams compete.

Inter Miami has won all six of their matches with Messi in their ranks. He has scored nine goals in them.

In addition to the final match of the League Cup, Inter Miami is in the semi-finals of the American Cup, and the team’s entry into the MLS playoffs does not seem impossible in the current situation. Instead of qualifying for the playoffs, there are 12 points and 12 games left in the regular season.

“I think the team has grown nicely,” Messi stated.

From Messi there were still a lot of questions about his decision to come from Paris Saint-Germain of the French league to the North American MLS league and the much warmer climate of Florida.

“I wanted to enjoy football, as I have wanted all my life. That was the most important thing in this decision as well,” Messi said, but later stated that he and his family also emphasized quality of life and peace of mind in the joint decision.

“I enjoy everyday life here and this city. The people have received me brilliantly.”

Mess referred to what he had previously admitted, that the move from Barcelona, ​​his hometown of twenty years, to Paris was a shock and he didn’t really feel comfortable in France.

“Everything has gone easier than I thought. When I used to go from Barcelona to Paris, it was difficult. It has been completely different here.”

Perhaps the most interesting part of Messi’s speech was that he directly mentioned the importance of Miami’s Latino population base. The majority of residents of the metropolitan area speak Spanish.

“It makes everything easier that this is such a Latin city. Latinos sensitively show their feelings and love.”

Messi admitted that he noticed very hot weather at times during training and matches.

“However, I have adapted and gotten used to this climate. You have to deal with it, and there haven’t been any problems.”