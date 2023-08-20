The final match of the Leagues Cup was only decided in the 11th round of the penalty shootout, when the goalkeepers faced each other.

Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to the first trophy in its history, when the home team Nashville fell in a penalty shootout in the League Cup final on Sunday morning Finnish time.

Messi has only played in the United States for a month, but this already became the 44th championship of his career in various competitions for the national and club team. It’s a new world record.

Miami has won all seven of its matches since Messi arrived, although in the MLS league it is jumbo. However, the series has been on summer break. Teams from MLS and the Mexican League competed in the League Cup.

To penalty kicks went directly after the actual game time.

Messi certainly finished the competition as the first shooter, and the competition stretched to the 11th round, where the goalkeepers faced each other. Miami Drake Callender cannoned into the roof of the goal with ferocious self-confidence and immediately blocked Nashville’s official brother Elliot Paniccon corporate.

Miami’s Finnish pier Robert Taylor didn’t shoot from the spot because he was substituted. Taylor sat in pain on the surface of the grass holding his lower back, which had apparently been hit, and he left the field in the 81st minute.

Actual the game ended in a tie 1–1.

Messi gave Miami the lead in the 23rd minute with his trademark performance, the likes of which he has seen countless times throughout his career.

Taylor, who came up on the left side, tried to pass through Miami’s 18-year-old home grown By Benjamin Cremaschin, but the ball bounced off the feet of the defense to the world champion captain of Argentina. Messi took possession of the ball, strayed past the defender to the left, searched for the necessary space with a few side steps and shot from his favorite spot slightly outside the penalty area into the top left corner perfectly.

It was Messi’s tenth goal in seven matches. He scored at least once in each of his league cup games.

Nashville equalized in the 57th minute when its corner kick deflected off Miami’s top scorer Serhiy Kryvtsov from the demolition company Fafà for Picault. This header was cleared from the goal line by midfielder Cremaschi – but unfortunately it went into the net through goalkeeper Callender.

After this, Nashville was clearly on top. The German striker was particularly dangerous Hany Mukhtarwho was awarded MLS MVP last season.

Messi was still going to sneak Miami into the lead in the 71st minute, again from outside the penalty area, but Kuti bounced off the post.

Miami’s Ecuadorian Changeling Leonardo Campana on the other hand, got through in the last minute of extra time, lifted the ball over the goalkeeper and finished completely unblocked from close range – but got to the ball so late that it only hit the post.

Despite Miami’s two posts, Nashville had more chances to score the winning goal in regulation time. Even the players still didn’t have enough accuracy.

So the evening ended for Messi and the owner of Inter Miami David Beckham’s to boisterous hugs.

Messi’s initial campaign in the United States continues to be perfect. His next big task is to tow Miami into the MLS playoffs. There are 12 points and 12 rounds remaining for the last playoff qualifying spot.

