Inter Miami celebrated on Saturday in Washington. Matti Peltola (4) and other DC United players were disappointed.

Will Messi play or not? It's the hottest question in every round of the MLS league, often on the lips of opponents as well.

Washington

The important ones football matches rarely slow down before kick-off. However, that happens quite a bit in the North American MLS league these days.

The soccer crowd in the US capital had marked Saturday, March 16, on their calendars months ago.

Not because there was a delicious Finnish encounter – DC United Matti Peltola against Inter Miami Robert Taylor – but a football player of all time was coming to the village Lionel Messi.

The visit just didn't materialize. Argentina's world champion captain nursed a hamstring injury he had sustained on Wednesday in a cup match. He was not even seen on the side of the stands.

Messi drug that's why regular admission tickets were not sold for the match in the first place. It was only included in different season tickets or vip packages.

In the secondary market, prices rose to hundreds of dollars, as has happened in all Inter Miami away games since last summer, i.e. since Messi's arrival.

The news of his injury a couple of days before the game dropped the asking price to about a hundred.

The more it turned out to be already paid, the more it probably hurt. Tens of thousands of fateful companions have gathered all over North America already, because Messi already missed many games last fall.

Still even on Saturday, countless people in Inter Miami, FC Barcelona and Argentina national team jerseys flocked to the stadium.

It was sent to the press that the shirts of these three teams in particular are not allowed in the premises designated for the media.

Fan merchandise stalls on nearby street corners offered by far more pink of the away team than red and black of the home team.

An Inter Miami supporter drank beer with a Messi doll under his arm at DC United's home game in Washington on Saturday.

“A couple of times I was surprised when I noticed the crowd cheering for the opponent, even though we were playing at home,” DC United's Matti Peltola said.

It is it must be admitted that Inter Miami is a different team with Messi than without. He has made it almost invincible.

After arriving in Florida last summer in the middle of the season, Messi has started 15 matches in different competitions. Among them, Inter Miami has only lost the final game of the last MLS season, when the chances for the playoffs had already run away.

Out of seven games this spring, Inter Miami has lost just a week ago in MLS to Montréal – their first game of the season without Messi, who at the time was recovering from a leg injury he received in the previous game.

Frustration not only the fans were affected by the poor performance of Saturday's game, but even DC United's players – Peltola along with others – were raining matter in advance to the newspaper The Washington Post.

“Yes, it hurt. I hope he will come back later,” Peltola told HS after the match.

Still, Peltola was even more depressed because of the defeat. Inter Miami claimed the points with 3-1 goals, although they have struggled to win without Messi.

Messi fame is in a class of its own, but he is not Inter Miami's only world star.

When the opening teams of the teams were marching to the middle of the field, the biggest reaction in the audience was caused by the goal stick Luis Suárez loitering around the corner flag. He started a wing pack Jordi Alban ways in exchange. The only one of Inter Miami's four former champions of Barcelona's golden years to start was the midfield Maestro Sergio Busquets.

In the opening period, Robert Taylor got to enjoy Busquets' serving. The Finn ran halfway through and shot the goalie's leg diagonally into the post.

Inter Miami's Robert Taylor in action during Saturday's away game against DC United.

Taylor was substituted in the 62nd minute. He was replaced by Luis Suárez, who revived the Barcelona nostalgia that the spectators were thirsty for.

The Uruguayan guaranteed the away victory with two goals, both of which Matti Peltola ended up witnessing right next door.

“It's a wonderful experience to play against players like that, but when your game isn't going well, when you can't get up to speed, then you don't feel like paying attention to who's around you.”

The circus surrounding Messi and the team's other star names is also told by the fact that DC United's dressing room was open to reporters after the game, but Inter Miami asked for interview requests and topics of questions in advance. It promised to bring the players granted access to the media in a separate room, but in the end Taylor reportedly did not have time to visit HS to talk.

Thirst To see Messi in Washington continues to be tough: for the June 14 Argentina-Guatemala training match, the NFL team at the Washington Commanders stadium cannot get tickets for less than $200.

In the coming week, more disappointments are expected for American fans.

MLS, like the European major leagues, does not go on a national match break, so the players who leave for representative duties will miss next weekend's round.

Messi has been invited to Argentina's national team training match against El Salvador in Philadelphia, although he is unlikely to be seen there either due to his hamstring injury.

Peltola will travel to the ranks of the Finnish national team against Wales. Taylor, on the other hand, made a surprise announcement that he will miss the EC further qualification and that he will remain at the strength of Inter Miami. On Sunday, the team's communications staff did not respond to HS's request to hear Taylor's reasons for his decision.