Robert Taylor was involved in Inter Miami’s opening goal.

Lionel Messi scored in his first game in the North American MLS league. He sealed Inter Miami’s 2-0 away win over New York Red Bulls with a stunning wall pass pattern in the 89th minute of the match.

Messi, 36, found By Benjamin Cremaschin, 18, from a place where no one else seemed to realize he was running. He got the ball back in front of an empty goal and easily flicked it into the net.

Then the Argentine talisman defected to the arms of the American prospect.

Mess moved to Inter Miami a month ago from Paris Saint-Germain. He had previously played in eight matches, but seven of them were in the League Cup, from which Inter Miami won the first trophy in its history a week ago, and the last one in the American Cup, in which Miami advanced to the final by winning the semi-final from earlier in the week.

Miami has won all nine of their matches with Messi.

Because of the successful cup match, Miami has played on average a couple of times a week since the end of the summer. Due to the tight pace, the head coach Tata Martino rested Messi and he started against the New York Red Bulls on the bench. He entered the field in the 60th minute.

Finland national team and Inter Miami Robert Taylor played against the New York Red Bulls in the opener but exceptionally at right back. He is used to seeing him alongside Messi as a left winger.

Taylor was involved in building Miami’s opening goal in the 37th minute. Opponent’s goalkeeper Carlos Coronel boxed Jordi Alban free kick center directly to the Finn, who was trying to catch a loose ball in an empty space outside the penalty area. Taylor moved the ball to the left wing To Noah Allenwhose cross found a free man in front of the goal by Diego Gómez.

Taylor was brought to the bench as part of a triple substitution where Messi came on.

Profit lifted Miami from last place in the Eastern Conference past Toronto to 14th.

The last place qualifying for the playoffs, i.e. the ninth place, has 11 points offand Miami has 11 games left in the regular season – one more than the ninth-placed Chicago Fire.

