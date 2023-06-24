Saturday, June 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Messi gets a familiar teammate from Barcelona to Inter Miami

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 24, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football | Messi gets a familiar teammate from Barcelona to Inter Miami

Busquets played 722 matches in Barcelona.

Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets gets to be Lionel Messi’s teammate again. Busquets, 34, will, like Messi, move on to continue his career at Inter Miami of the MLS.

Busquets and Messi’s shared sky in Barcelona was long. Both played in the team from 2008 until 2021, when Messi left the club and went to PSG of the French league.

Busquets played in Barcelona until this spring. He has played the third most matches for Barcelona in the club’s history. The number is handsome: 722. In Barcelona, ​​he won the Spanish championship nine times, the Spanish Cup seven times and the Champions League three times.

National team games Busquets finished last year’s World Cup tournament.

#Football #Messi #familiar #teammate #Barcelona #Inter #Miami

See also  Drugs According to the prosecutor, three men ordered more than 200 kilos of cocaine in a sea container to Vuosaari harbor - the councils demand absolute imprisonment
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Bitter World Cup for Setterosa: Spain wins 12-5 in the quarterfinals

Bitter World Cup for Setterosa: Spain wins 12-5 in the quarterfinals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result