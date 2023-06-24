Football | Messi gets a familiar teammate from Barcelona to Inter Miami

Busquets played 722 matches in Barcelona.

Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets gets to be Lionel Messi’s teammate again. Busquets, 34, will, like Messi, move on to continue his career at Inter Miami of the MLS.

Busquets and Messi’s shared sky in Barcelona was long. Both played in the team from 2008 until 2021, when Messi left the club and went to PSG of the French league.

Busquets played in Barcelona until this spring. He has played the third most matches for Barcelona in the club’s history. The number is handsome: 722. In Barcelona, ​​he won the Spanish championship nine times, the Spanish Cup seven times and the Champions League three times.

National team games Busquets finished last year’s World Cup tournament.