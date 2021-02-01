Football “Messi generates a third of Barcelona’s revenue,” says Joan Laporta, who is re-running for president

Soccer giant Re-seeking the presidency of FC Barcelona Joan Laporta defend Lionel Messin giant agreement.

Details of the team’s superstar deal leaked to the public on Sunday. El Mundo newspaper reported that Mess will earn a maximum of 555,237,619 euros during his four-year contract. The contract expires in the summer.

Joan Laporta is running for FC Barcelona again. Picture from 2010.­

Barcelona is reported to have debts of € 1.173 billion. According to Laporta, however, the problem is not the Mess agreement.

“The situation in Barcelona is not caused by the Leon agreement. Messi produces more than he deserves. We have researched the matter and he generates about a third of Barcelona’s income, ”Laporta commented To Marca magazine.

“8.2 percent of the club’s expenses go to the Fair.”

Laporta chaired the Catalan Society from 2003 to 10. He recalls that the role of the Mess was vital to the club’s years-long success.

“We won 35 trophies in 2004–19 and Real Madrid 22. This is largely thanks to Mess.

According to Laporta, Mess’s market value is also reflected in the co-operation negotiations.

“All sponsors insist on getting Leon.”

Cadena Cope reported on Marca on Monday that Barcelona owes wages to several players. According to information, the fair has not received EUR 63.5 million.