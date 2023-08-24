Football | Messi equalized in the seventh extra minute, Inter Miami again in the final

Inter Miami came from two goals behind to win on penalty kicks.

Lionel Messi’s and the Finnish pier by Robert Taylor the team Inter Miami reached the final match of the US Open Cup. It beat Cincinnati in the semifinals away on penalties.

Cincinnati had to take the match in regular time, and it was still clearly leading after 90 minutes. Messi scored Leonardo Campana At the end of the seventh extra minute of the 2-2 equalizer. There was a total of eight minutes of extra time at that point.

Taylor was the first to grab the scorer.

The same Leo–Leo pattern, the Argentinian Messi’s cross and the Ecuadorian Campana’s header, had brought a 1–2 reduction in the 68th minute, this time from a free kick.

Robert Taylor started the match after a long time on the bench. He entered the field in the 58th minute as part of a triple substitution, with which the coach Tata Martino tuned in to Miami.

In overtime, Miami took the lead when Josef Martínez finished By Benjamin Cremaschin pass in the 93rd minute, but Cincinnati’s Yuya Kubo equalized in the 114th minute.

In the penalty shootout, Messi hit as usual as Miami’s first leader. The only loser was Cincinnati’s fifth starter Nicholas Hagglund. After that, Miami’s Cremaschi decided the final place.

Smoke rose from the crowd as Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi tripped Cincinnati’s Yuya Kubo.

The final will be played on September 27. The opponent will be Houston Dynamo or Real Salt Lake.

It’s already the second final for Miami in a short period of time. Last weekend, the team won the first trophy in its history in the Leagues Cup, where teams from the MLS League and the Mexican League competed.

Inter Miami returns to MLS everyday life after the league’s summer break as a guest of the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night local time, Finnish time at 2:30 on Sunday morning.