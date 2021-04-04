Football Megan Rapinoe nervous about Donald Trump – he tells in his new biography how the family was divided because of the president

Soccer player Megan Rapinoe has accomplished a lot on the field and outside. He has shown that if he wants to, an athlete can influence attitudes and change the world. In his biography, he recalls the kind of storm his kneeling caused.

“En I go to any fucking White House. ”

Megan Rapinoe had already won World Cup and Olympic gold in the ranks of the United States and spoke a lot for sexual minorities and against racism. Even the winger had scored dozens of important goals.

However, the commentary released in the middle of the 2019 World Cup in France is perhaps the most memorable hit, and it burst into the middle of the president Donald Trumpin smiling faces.

In her recent biography, Rapinoe talks about One Childhood (WSOY) about her childhood, football, sexual awakening, and also the shared attitude of her family towards Trump.

Rapinoe repeats on several occasions that he usually says things directly and without thinking about the possible consequences for himself. Indeed, the book proceeds quite straightforwardly and tells the story of one of the most significant football players of our time, starting in a small California town and ending in front of a million audience and the White House.

Megan Rapinoe was born in the small town of Redding to a large family on July 5, 1985. She was her twin sister Rachel I am physically gifted as a child, and football became the center of life for both at a young age.

The siblings were each other’s best friends, but different in many ways. Megan, for example, wanted to wear boys ’clothes and cut her hair short when she was five. The mother agreed to the claim without any problems, Rapinoe says.

“Rachael kept her hair long and continued to wear a skirt, I ran alongside her like a twin brother, and the vent guests could say, Hey, little guy! Hey, little man! It was a lot of fun for me. ”

“ “Well, then, for I am fucking clearly a lesbian, but why did not anyone tell you?”

Childhood and the stories of youth are, in a way, the most interesting edition of the book, though the works of fame await only further.

For those who follow football, the big twists and turns of Rapinoe’s life from 2016 onwards are largely familiar, so the journey as a social influencer feels more interesting than the present.

A close relationship with a sister was especially important in her youth and has been maintained throughout her life.

The youth included countless hours in the car traveling to football games across the state. Megan and Rachael were the best of their teams, but the teams weren’t always very weird.

However, football offered what Rapinoe had wanted from it: a way out of Redding. She began her college studies at the University of Portland with a full scholarship along with her sister.

“Years of gaming trips around the country had broadened our horizons, and we had been longing for a good time,” Rapinoe says in his book.

Megan began her studies a few months after Rachael after being selected to the under-19 national team. The World Cup did not bring success, but captured the self-confidence of the future star player.

In college, then, my eyes were opened on a whole new thing. Megan fell in love with her teammate and realized at the age of 20 that she was a lesbian.

“I was thinking two things in particular. First of all: so no, not I fucking clearly a lesbian, but why did not anyone tell me? And secondly, this is great. ”

“ “Oh, so do I.”

Gold was brought in from the London Olympics. Image of the semi-final match against Canada on August 6, 2012.­

Rapinoe says that neither he nor his father had any difficulty in dealing with the matter. However, Rachael got surprised when Megan talked about it.

“Oh, so do I,” was the answer.

For mom, lesbous was a harder place, and it took time to digest. Rapinoe sees that it was a sense of protection based on the idea that homosexuality would make children’s lives more difficult.

From the start of 2005, Rapinoe began to grow as a human being, and gradually began to become a great success on the playing field as well.

At the 2011 World Cup, the United States was left in silver, but a year later there was gold when brought in from the London Olympics.

Rapinoe played a significant role in the tournament, scoring three goals and baiting three. Two of the goals came in the semi-finals against Canada, the first straight from the corner kick.

The only obvious mistake in the book’s description of the semi-final. The book says the United States would have been penalized for a time-out by a Canadian goalkeeper. Really, the situation became an indirect free kick. Rapinoe’s free kick then hit the Canadian player’s hand, whistling a penalty kick.

Abby Wambach took the 3 – 3 lead after 80 minutes Alex Morgan seals the final time of the final place in the last seconds.

In the final, Japan fell 2-1.

“When the noise of the audience hit us from the auditorium, all I could think about was: That’s how winning feels like this,” Rapinoe recalls.

Olympic victory gave further impetus to wage negotiations with the United States. The women’s team has been significantly more successful than the men’s national team for years, but the men’s compensation has still been higher.

The book returns to pay disputes several times, and at the end it is said that the men’s national team has begun to speak out for a more equal pay.

However, more success was coming both in and out of the fields. Rapinoe was increasingly asked to perform, and he began to talk more and more about the rights of homosexuals.

In 2013–14, a visit to the ranks of French champion Olympique Lyonnais took place, but at no point did Rapinoe settle home properly.

“I toured the city diligently, visiting myself to eat and at the opera house, but tourist stuff can’t be done endlessly – at some point your weekends can no longer be spent looking at medieval architecture without saying anything.”

“ “People called and demanded that I be fired from the entire team.”

Megan Rapinoe eventually also got into the White House and talked about equal pay.­

In 2015 was ahead of the World Cup in Canada and the chance to brighten up the 2011 silver. And the tournament went perfectly. With the exception of the Swedish draw in the first round, the United States won all of their matches and crushed Japan’s score 5-2 in the final.

After the final tournament, the speech turned to money again. Rapinoe also continued to talk about equality issues and the status of gender minorities.

In 2016, the team set out for Rio to defend its Olympic gold with high expectations. However, the tournament ended in a penalty loss to Sweden and the goalkeeper Hope Solon to a bitter account of the Swedish “cowardly” way of playing.

Rapinoe was straightforward and said Solo was a bad loser.

However, Rio’s disappointment brought something much more valuable to Rapinoe’s life than sports success: love.

He met one of the stars of the U.S. national basketball team Sue Birdin at the team’s gold medal party. The couple got engaged in October last year.

In The 2016 Rapinoe followed the American football quarterback Colin Kaepernickin example and knelt during the American National Anthem. The protest was directed against inequality in the country.

In his book, Rapinoe sets out the situation in the United States quite thoroughly. He also says he misjudged the reaction to his protest.

“In the days after my kneeling, I realized I had miscalculated the situation. It seemed that the criticism did not stop at all. ”

“People called and demanded that I be fired from the whole team. My social media accounts were filled with insults. ”

President Trump took everyone who knelt in his teeth. He also criticized women on the pay issue, even though the facts were not right. Rapinoek got his share of anger.

Rapinoe’s father had voted for Trump, which made the daughters furious in particular.

“How could you vote it out of disbelief when your daughters are lesbians?” Rapinoe says he shouted at his father.

After kneeling, many in Reddington also expressed their outrage to Rapinoe’s parents and siblings.

Kneeling made Rapinoe’s position on the national team difficult, but in 2019 he was involved again when World Cup gold was played in France.

The United States rolled in the first block with a clean game and a goal difference of 18-0. In the first sequel, Spain fell 2-1. Trump tweeted that Rapinoe should win first and only then talk.

Next up was France in the same 2-1 numbers, followed by England in the semi-finals. Rapinoe scored all the goals of his team against Spain and France.

In the final, he scored the opening goal when Holland fell 2-0. The final was watched in total 260 million people.

After the match, the “equal pay” shouts resounded at the stadium.

Rapinoe won first on the field and then outside. Last summer, the American Football Pro Series NFL and the U.S. Football Association lifted the ban on kneeling.

Kneeling has become almost commonplace in various team sports, and Rapinoek has also visited the White House Joe Biden called. Both spoke in favor of equal pay.

Even an athlete can change the world if he wants to.

Emma Brockes and Megan Rapinoe: One Life. WSOY, 260 pages.