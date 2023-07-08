Football | Megan Rapinoe ends her career

Megan Rapinoe, the top name in women’s soccer, told a press conference on Saturday that she will play the last season of her professional career.

World the most famous female soccer player Megan Rapinoe38, announced on Saturday that he will end his professional career at the end of the current season, reports news agency Reuters.

The last regular season game of Rapinoe’s career, who has played 11 years at the highest league level in the United States, will be the OL Reign’s home game in Seattle on October 6.

Rapinoe has scored 63 goals and 73 assists in the shirt of her club team in the USA.

In my career Rapinoe, who has already won two world championships, will play in her last World Cup in a few weeks in New Zealand and Australia.

Rapinoe says she is excited about her last tournament in the US national team jersey.

“I’ve had an incredible career. This sport has taken me around the world and allowed me to meet a lot of wonderful people,” Rapinoe said at the press conference.

Fifa named Olympic champion Rapinoe the world’s best female soccer player in 2019.

“I am grateful that I have been able to play this long, be so successful and be part of a generation of players who will undoubtedly leave the sport better than they found it.”

“I want to thank my family, who have supported me all these years. Thanks also to all my teammates and coaches throughout my career,” said Rapinoe.