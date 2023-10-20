Football | Media: The soccer world champion failed a doping test

The Spanish media reported that the world champion had failed a doping test.

Football world champion Alejandro Darío Gómez that is, Papu Gómez has been caught in a doping test, says the Spanish media Relief.

Gómez, 35, reportedly failed a doping test in Seville, Spain last November.

According to Relevo, Argentinian Gómez has been banned for two years.

Media information according to Gómez found out that his cart came from his child’s medicine. Gómez is reported to have claimed that he had been feeling unwell and had taken his child’s medicine without consulting Sevilla’s team doctor.

Gómez has since moved to Italian club Monza.

Gómez won the world championship last year in the ranks of the Argentine national team.

According to Relevo, he played in the Qatar World Cup after testing positive for doping in Spain. At this point, it is unclear whether he will be allowed to retain his world title.