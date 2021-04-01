Thursday, April 1, 2021
Football Media: Norwegian sensational Erling Braut Haaland’s father and agent in Barcelona

April 1, 2021
The world of football one of the hottest names in Norway at the moment Erling Braut Haalandin father Alf-Inge Haaland and Erling’s agent Mino Raiola arrived in Barcelona on Thursday, the Spanish newspaper said Mundo Deportivo.

The duo picked up Catalan giant FC Barcelona chairman from the airport Joan Laportan chauffeur.

In the German club in Dortmund, Haaland, 20, who is striking at a tremendous pace, wants roughly all the football giants of the continent, one of them Barcelona.

Haaland’s contract with Dortmund runs until the summer of 2024, and the price of the young man has been mentioned in public for as much as 180 million euros.

However, according to the information, there is a clause in the agreement that would allow a transfer price of “only” 75 million next year.

