Football | Media: Inter Miami confirm interest in Luis Suárez

According to soccer media Goal, Suárez has already agreed to leave the Brazilian club Grêmio.

MLS club Coach of Inter Miami Tata Martino confirmed by the football media Goal according to that the club has plans regarding the Uruguayan striker to Luis Suárez.

Suárez is Miami’s brightest star Lionel Messi’s former radar pair from Barcelona. Suárez and Messi played together for six years and won La Liga Four times and the Champions League once.

“In our analyzes for the coming season – and taking into account the needs we may have – we have an analysis both with Luis and an analysis without Luis,” Martino said at a press conference, according to Goal.

of Suárez has already been reported to want to leave his current club, Grêmio of the Brazilian premier league, but Grêmio did not let Suárez move in the summer transfer window.

According to Goal, Suárez has agreed with Grêmio on Saturday that he can leave when the Brazilian league season ends at the end of the year, although Suárez’s contract runs until the end of 2024.

Suárez and Messi are known to be good friends off the field as well. When Suárez moved away from Barcelona in 2020, Messi wrote heartfelt messages on social media about the men’s friendship and how they miss Suárez.

Grêmio is third in the Brazilian league with 12 games left in the season. Inter Miami has one game left in MLS and can no longer reach the playoffs of the series.