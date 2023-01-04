Football | Media information: Teemu Pukin’s Norwich ended up with a German coach

According to media reports, David Wagner is Norwich’s new coach.

German David Wagner is moving Teemu Pukin as a coach in the English football championship series, says the German media source Sport1.de. According to the website, Wagner, 51, will sign the contract in the next few hours.

Wagner has previously coached Borussia Dortmund’s second team, Huddersfield Town, Schalke 04 and BSC Young Boys.

Norwich were left without a manager last week when the club let them go Dean Smith’s coaching responsibility. Smith had time to coach the club for more than a year, as he came to Norwich in November 2021.

Norwich was relegated from the English Premier League last spring, and the new season has not gone as expected. The team is only in 11th place in England’s second tier, with a total of ten wins, six draws and ten losses out of 26 matches.

Norwich will play in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday, where they will host the championship team Blackburn.