Football | Media information: Huhkaja star isolated from the Rangers squad

According to British media, Glen Kamara is currently training on his own, and has not played in his team since June.

Finland one of the mainstays of the men’s national football team Glen Kamara according to the British media, is in the starting pits from his Scottish club Glasgow Rangers.

Scottish Sun – magazine, Kamara is currently training on his own and is isolated from the team’s activities.

Kamara still has two years left on his contract with Rangers, but he has not returned to the team’s strength since taking command of the national team in June.

“Glen was given extended time off because of the national team games, then he had health problems which have continued. He trains in isolation on his own to get himself in shape,” Rangers head coach Michael Beale told.

The coach let it be understood that the situation of the 27-year-old Kamara is also affected by a possible change of club.

“Furthermore, there are background matters concerning Glen, such as surveys, and he has spoken to various parties. That is why it is better that he is sidelined from the team. I personally have no problem with him. It’s about a conversation we had a few months ago,” the coach stated.