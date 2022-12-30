Football | Media information: Cristiano Ronaldo signed a contract with a Saudi Arabian club

The value of the contract is 75 million dollars per year, or about 70 million euros.

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo the transfer to al-Nassr, who plays in the Saudi Arabian football league, has been confirmed, the US channel reported on Friday, among others CBS and the Saudi Arabian channel al-Arabiya.

According to CBS, Ronaldo has signed a contract with the club, for which he will receive 75 million dollars a year, or about 70 million euros. Spanish magazine According to Marca Ronaldo would earn a total of up to 200 million euros per season in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo’s move to Saudi Arabia, which has been rumored for a long time, has also attracted criticism due to the country’s human rights situation. Marca previously reported that after his player contract, Ronaldo would be an ambassador for Saudi Arabia to help the country win the 2030 men’s World Cup final.

