Football Media allegation: Messi receives “an offer that cannot be refused” – could push Mbappéa into the arms of Real Madrid

According to TNT Sports Brazil, Messi, who turns 34 in June, would have received an attractive offer from Paris Saint-Germain.

My football icon Lionel Messin surrounded by rustling pottery rumors few that day. The most recent is the claim by the Brazilian media TNT Sports Brazil that the French giant PSG would have approached the representatives of the Mess with an “offer that cannot be refused”. The Spanish newspaper AS reported on the matter.

According to TNT Sports Brazil, Messi, representing Barcelona, ​​who turns 34 in June, would receive a two-year contract from PSG with a third-year option. AS points out that if Messi did not ultimately refuse the offer, the effect of PSG’s Kylian Mbappén with regard to.

Mbappé’s PSG contract expires next year, and his rumored move to Real Madrid could, according to AS, provide perhaps a decisive boost to PSG’s acquisition of Messi. PSG would have to reduce its salary costs in order to fit the salary of Mess, which offsets the annual salary of EUR 71 million, into its budget.

One part of the transfer puzzle is also the brass star of PSG Neymar. He has already been passionate on a few occasions about the opportunity to play with Mess next season.