Football | Mbappé wreaked havoc, the shot broke the net

PSG and Bayern Munich advanced from Tuesday's Champions League matches.

5.3. 23:24 | Updated 5.3. 23:58

French star Kylian Mbappé continued their blistering season as Paris Saint-Germain toppled Real Sociedad in the Champions League knockout stages on Tuesday.

PSG won the opening part on their home field with goals 2–0, and Mbappé opened the French giant's goal account on the away field as well. The goal was already the striker's 33rd of the season in all competitions and his fifth in the Champions League.

In total, the goal was Mbappé's 45th in the Champions League. He reached the milestone as the second youngest ever Lionel Messi's after.

The net wobbled – or actually fell apart – in the 15th minute of the match. Mbappé's steps confused the defenders' patterns, and finally a sharp shot sent the ball into the back corner. The shot was so powerful that the net attachment came off the post, and it took a long time to repair it.

Mbappé struck again in the 56th minute. Mikel Merino a narrow goal in the last minutes was a thin consolation for the hosts. PSG won 2–1 and continues to the next round with a combined score of 4–1.

In the second pair of matches on Tuesday, Bayern Munich beat Italian Lazio 3–0 at home and advanced 3–1 on aggregate.

Bayern's hits came in the opening half Harry Kane and Thomas Müller. Kane struck again in the second period.