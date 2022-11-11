Football | Mbappé was to end his national team career: “They think I’m a monkey”

After the European Championship, the star player of France and PSG became the target of hate speech, which came close to ending his national team career.

Year then the biggest star of the French national football team Kylian Mbappé was close to ending his national team career. When France was eliminated in the 2021 European Championship in the quarter-finals, he became the target of racist hate speech. Mbappé tells of Sports Illustrated magazine in an interview, why he was close to leaving the French national team.

After the European Championship, Mbappé had a meeting with the president of the French Football Federation by Noël Le Graët with. Le Graët, who has been the subject of controversy, has denied that there is racism in football. Mbappé’s meeting with the chairman was brief and lacked results.

Mbappé felt that the country’s football federation did not support him.

“I said ‘I can’t play for people who think I’m a monkey’. I said I wouldn’t play,” says Mbappé.

“But after that I thought about all the people around me who are playing with me and supporting me and I thought it would be the wrong message if I gave up. Because I think I’m an example for everyone.”

Mbappé told how he decided he was stronger than all his detractors.

“This is the new France. That’s why I decided not to finish in the national team. Because that would be a message to the younger generation. We are stronger than all this.”

In the interview, Mbappé told how since childhood he has been driven forward by the desire to break boundaries.

“It wasn’t the end for me when I won the World Championship gold. It was the first song of some crazy story.”

“Winning two consecutive world championships is really difficult. But if you want to write history, you have to do something unique. That’s what we’re trying to do. I think we have a good team. The coach is the same. And we have the whole country behind us.”