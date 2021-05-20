Football Mbappé rejoiced at Benzema’s return to the French national team

Karim Benzema has not played for the French national team for six years.

French young star player of the national football team Kylian Mbappé says he is delighted Karim Benzeman return to the national team and the European Championships, according to Reuters.

Real Madrid striker was named to the European Championships in France on Tuesday after Benzema and head coach Didier Deschamps had reached an agreement on their differences.

Benzema, 33, has not played for the French national team for six years. Among other things, he was not included in the team that won the 2018 World Cup gold.

Mbappé commented on Benzeman’s return to the national team on Wednesday night after his team Paris Saint-Germain had won the French Cup final in Monaco 2-0. Mbappé scored the opening goal of the match and scored another.

“I am very satisfied. I’ve always said I want to play with great players, ”Mbappé said.

“There aren’t very many top players in the world than Benzema.”

Benzeman games on the national team were interrupted in 2015, when he was linked to a suspected sex video scandal in which a French player Mathieu Valbuena fell victim to extortion. Benzema had mentioned the video to Valbuena.

Benzema will be sued next October. Benzema has stressed that he has done nothing wrong.

In addition, Benzema claimed in 2016 that Deschamps left him out of the 2016 European Championships “due to the pressure of racist forces in France”.