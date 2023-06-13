Football | Mbappé does not want to extend his contract: PSG may end up selling him immediately

PSG already lost Lionel Messi. Neymar’s future in Paris also seems uncertain.

French soccer star Kylian Mbappé has told his club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) that he will not exercise the option to extend his contract by a year.

According to the news agency AFP, a source familiar with the contract negotiations tells about it.

Mbappé’s decision has also been reported by, among others, the French Sports newspaper L’Equipeaccording to which the star told his company about it in a letter on Monday.

American The New York Times has estimated that PSG may be forced to sell their star players already this summer. Otherwise, the club can lose Mbappé without getting a penny when the 24-year-old player’s contract expires next year.

PSG will also lose its Argentinian star Lionel Messi’s, 35, whose contract expires at the end of June. He is moving to Inter Miami, who play in the North American MLS league.

The future of the third member of PSG’s attacking super trio, Brazilian Neymar, 31, in Paris is considered uncertain.

If PSG is going to hear offers for Mbappé, the club is expected to demand an amount well over 200 million dollars, or about 186 million euros, for its star, writes The New York Times. According to the magazine, the transaction amount could be higher than what has been paid for any player before.

According to a source from The New York Times, the PSG management had been surprised by Mbappé’s letter. According to the newspaper, the management first heard about it from the French media, who said they had received a copy of Mbappé’s letter before it was sent to PSG.

According to the US newspaper, Mbappé’s representative has not responded to a request for comment. PSG’s representatives have also not commented on the letter or how the club found out about Mbappé’s intentions, which, according to The New York Times, was first reported by L’Equipe.

Parisian the big club faced a similar crisis only last summer, when Mbappé, who was out of contract at the time, was ready to join Real Madrid. In the end, the club settled the matter with money and the star was lured to stay in Paris.

Holding on to Mbappé was a priority for Qatar at the time, which has been financing PSG for over a decade. Qatar wanted to keep its team’s biggest star in a year when the country was hosting the World Cup.

Mbappé, who led PSG to the French championship, was chosen as the league’s best player at the end of May. The French league championship was PSG’s 11th of its kind.

“I’ll be here again next season,” Mbappé answered at the time when he was asked about his future plans.