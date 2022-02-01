Football, Maurizio Zamparini died, the historic former patron of Palermo was 80 years old

Maurizio Zamparini, historic former patron of Palermo Calcio, has died. He was 80 years old and had undergone an operation for peritonitis in the month of December at the hospital in Udine, then returned home: his conditions, however, would have worsened.

Zamparini died at the Cotignola hospital, in the province of Ravenna, around two o’clock. He had been hospitalized for a few days. From what we learn Zamparini had already been hospitalized here before the operation for peritonitis to which he had undergone at the hospital in Udine.

The former president of Palermo Calcio would have turned 81 in June. With him at the helm, the team had won promotion to Serie A.

