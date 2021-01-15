Football Mauricio Pochettino was only PSG’s head coach for just two weeks, now he was hit by a coronavirus infection

Pochettino is now in isolation, with the assistant coaches in charge of coaching in Saturday’s match.

Football New head coach of Paris Saint-Germain, playing in the French league Mauricio Pochettino has given a positive corona test result, the club reported on Friday, according to news agency AFP. The Argentine has been a PSG pilot for two weeks.

Now 48-year-old Pochettino is in isolation and following health regulations, PSG says.

When PSG meets Angers on Saturday, the coaches will be the assistant coaches Jesus Perez and Miguel D’Agostino.

Last week, three PSG players also got a positive test result: Rafinha, Thilo Kehrer and Colin Dagba.

Tottenham ‘s former manager Pochettino became PSG’ s coach when Thomas Tuchel got fired. The Pochettino agreement runs until June 2022 and also has an option for an additional year.

Pochettino has also played for PSG from 2001-2003.