Football Match transfer again in the Premier League: the coronavirus is rampant in Newcastle, including Liverpool

More than a hundred corona infections have been reported in the Premier League since the day of slaughter.

Football English Premier League announced on New Year’s Eve that Southampton-Newcastle, scheduled for Sunday this week, will be postponed.

The reason for the transfer is the coronavirus raging in the Newcastle team. The Everton match, which was already scheduled for Thursday this week, was postponed from Newcastle.

The Premier League approved Newcastle’s request because the club doesn’t have enough players. The number of players required by Valioliiga is one goalkeeper and 13 field players.

In addition to the coronavirus, Newcastle is being harassed by injuries.

British Broadcasting Corporation BBC says the latest match transfer is already in the 17th Premier League since the beginning of December, and the transfers may not stay that way.

Liverpoolia pilot Jürgen Klopp He says the BBC is unsure whether his team can play his away match against Chelsea on Sunday.

“There are three new corona cases on the team, and there are a few more in the background,” Klopp says.

However, according to Klopp, Liverpool are not yet close to a match transfer because the coronavirus is not spreading in the team like an epidemic. However, infections occur regularly.

The master manager describes waiting for daily test results as a lottery draw.

According to the BBC, 103 corona infections have been detected in the Premier League since the day of slaughter, ie 26 December.