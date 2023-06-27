“In the event of anti-Semitic chants, acts and expressions, the interruption of football competitions must be immediately orderedwith the simultaneous communication to the public of the reasons for the interruption through a specific announcement made by means of loudspeakers and displays”. This is foreseen in the declaration of intent for the fight against anti-Semitism signed today at the Viminale between the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi , the Minister for Sport and Youth Andrea Abodi, the National Coordinator for the fight against anti-Semitism Giuseppe Pecoraro and the president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina.

PLANTED

“Let’s finalize this goal that we set ourselves some time ago. It is of great symbolic value and more, I foreshadow the beginning of a virtuous path in the fight against discrimination in the world of sport”, said Piantedosi during the signing of the declaration of intent.

“I believe that the world of sport, due to the values ​​that underlie sport especially national sport, have somehow invoked this type of intervention. We also dispel any doubts about a sort of resistance, refractoriness or insensitivity that in the world of sport can be on these issues,” added Piantedosi.

In the declaration of intent, highlighted the Minister of the Interior, “the international definition of anti-Semitism is implemented at the level of the code of ethics but above all a whole series of application measures are envisaged, such as the ban on the use of the number 88 on shirts, the no to neo-Nazi and anti-Semitic symbols, the interruption of matches in the presence of discriminatory chants and other manifestations of racism, the obligation to sit in the seat indicated on the ticket”.

ABODI

The declaration of intent for the fight against anti-Semitism in football “should be a widespread and common heritage. We did it with football but we will also do it very closely with other sports bodies”, said the minister for the Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi, highlighting how “FIGC, Leagues, players, coaches, everyone is aligned on the message we want to send, the same goes for presidents Malagò and Pancalli. Today we started with football for the impact it has, but we will also do it with the rest of the sport.”

Abodi underlined that it is a matter of “giving a logical sense and correspondence from words to deeds knowing that this is a transit stage of an applied operational path, not only of testimony but of experience, so that it can also overcome any misunderstanding also on the commitment that we want to guarantee and the responsibility that we want to share with all stakeholders.I believe that the contents that we have included in this declaration of intent, which commits us not only morally, are in their simplicity, exhaustive with respect to the leap in cultural quality what we want to do. – continued Abodi – I would say that the most important thing will be a low frequency modulation of words and a high level of responsibility in deeds and I believe that over time, in an increasingly, systematic daily way, it will produce its effects”.

“We are convinced that this signing will lead to other inter-institutional collaborations starting from the school and therefore with the Ministry of Education and Merit, and universities and research, as we are convinced within the sports system in general the other taste that we will have to do , being able to spread the message also using the channels of 120,000 amateur sports associations and clubs that represent the network and the distribution channel”, concluded Abodi.