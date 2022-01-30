Football Mason Greenwood of Manchester United was charged with assaulting a woman

On Sunday morning, images and a video allegedly related to the assault were posted on Instagram.

30.1. 15:46 | Updated 30.1. 16:06

Football To Manchester United striker in the Premier League Mason to Greenwood is accused of assaulting a womansay The Guardian as well as several other British media outlets.

Behind the allegations is Greenwood’s ex-girlfriend, who posted a video, photos and audio recordings of possible evidence on Instagram on Sunday morning. The material was later removed.

Manchester United issued a statement in connection with the case: “We are aware of the images and allegations that have been published on social media. We will not comment on this until the facts have been clarified. Manchester United does not condone any form of violence. ”

The Guardian according to Manchester police said they are also aware of the video and pictures.

“Investigations continue,” police said.

The Guardian also tried to get a comment from Greenwood, but the player has not responded to inquiries.

Greenwood have played 129 matches in Manchester United.