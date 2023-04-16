Football | Martin Ödegaard was a teenage sensation who, at the age of 16, was the victim of a power play by football powerhouses

Norwegian Martin Ödegaard was a teenage sensation who fell victim to Real Madrid’s power play at the age of 16. Eight years later, he is finally shining as Arsenal’s captain and is leading the club to a sensational Premier League title.

In the year In 2014, headlines and videos of the teenage sensation who played in Norway’s premier league began to appear in Norwegian newspapers.

The first thought was why Strömsgodset’s lightweight number 16 is given so much space. And why doesn’t anyone properly taunt the 15-year-old boy who runs through opponents with ridiculous ease?

Some of the same thoughts still come to mind when you look at it by Martin Ödegaard playing nine years later. Arsenal’s 24-year-old playmaker seems to be free all the time.

And after receiving the ball, despite the soft first touch, it constantly seems that the Norwegian is about to lose it. Ödegaard creates the same treacherous feeling for his opponent as well.

And he doesn’t usually lose the ball. Just when he is about to be tackled or otherwise blocked, Ödegaard passes the ball to his teammate and is suddenly free again.

The Arsenal captain has an uncanny ability to control space and time. He knows how to attract players and thereby create a new empty county in the area he wants.

Despite his talents, it took a long time before Ödegaard rose to the level that was expected of him for years. Now the Norwegian is perhaps the most important piece in Arsenal’s serious fight for the Premier League victory.

Martin Ödegaard is a gambler who has followed a special path. A late-awake teenage sensation.

The blond-haired youngster’s opening hit in the Norwegian League on May 16, 2014, at just 15 years old, was trademark performance of the likes of Ödegaard had done it before in junior games and would do it later in the main leagues of Spain and England.

He had found free space again on the right side of the field, where he is comfortable as a left-footed player. It would be obvious to give the ball to the wing running behind the line on the right, but Ödegaard sees otherwise.

He turns towards the center and gets the opponent in place for a fraction of a second with a small leg movement that looks like he’s preparing for a shot. Instead of shooting, Ödegaard takes a wall pass from his teammate, continues his run and shoots from the arc of the penalty area with his left foot from the front corner of the ball.

This is how it started: 15-year-old Martin Ödegaard became the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Norwegian league in May 2014

He became the youngest goalscorer in the history of Norway’s premier league. In his third men’s match. There’s something going on Like Lionel Messi. Ödegaard does not avoid wild comparisons with his idol. Small size, big skill level. Left-footedness.

“It’s not surprising that people think of Messi when they see that goal. It describes what kind of player I am,” said Ödegaard to a Norwegian magazine in the same year Josimarin in the interview.

Being compared to Lionel Messi is not fair to anyone, but the Norwegian was not dizzy.

Three months later, Ödegaard is invited to the Norwegian A national team. The midfielder, or boy, plays full minutes against the UAE at the age of 15 years and 253 days.

It’s not only Norwegian newspapers that write about him anymore.

Ödegaard was born at the end of 1998 in Drammen, which is located 40 kilometers southwest of Oslo.

Norwegian football was in its golden age. The men’s national team was as high as second in the Fifa rankings between 1993 and 1995. It played in the 1994 and 1998 World Cups. In the latter, Norway beat Brazil in the first group, who eventually progressed to the final.

Martin Ödegaard’s strengths on the field are game vision, movement and power. Here goes a successful shot into Wolverhampton’s net.

Ödegaard’s neck would have become a pain in the national team of that time. by Egil “Drillo” Olsen the team refined traditional English directness to the extreme – and success ensued.

Olsen’s successor Nils Johan Semb led Norway to another 2000 European Championship, after which even the Finnish men’s A national team has been seen in the finals more often.

As Norwegian men’s football began to go downhill, something good had also happened to the country’s football. Martin Ödegaard and Erling Braut Haaland were born one and a half years apart in families of football players.

Although of course it didn’t just mean anything. Father who played 260 matches in Strömsgodset’s shirt Hans Erik Ödegaard naturally took the Martin boy to the yard to play as soon as he could walk.

“I could see right away that he had the right grip and feel. But why he is where he is is because of training,” the father said For Josimar.

So there is no need to talk more about the myth of talent in the cases of Haaland and Ödegaardinka, even though the two dominant players in the Premier League are Norwegians born around the same time.

Martin Ödegaard has finally found his place in top football in Arsenal’s ranks.

Ödegaard’s hometown sports club Drammen/Strong had no football activities in the early 2000s, so Hans Erik Ödegaard was in the process of establishing one. The father coached his son’s team until Martin moved to Strömsgodset IF at the age of 12.

Training focused on player development more than winning. It was ambitious, but fun. The ball was involved in all training. According to the father, his son’s only secret was that he trained well and twice as much as the others. That’s it.

For a long time, Norway has wrestled with exactly the same issues as Finland. There is so much more than sports. Computers, Mobile phones and games. Voluntary football playing decreases and turns into a guided activity.

Ödegaard trained in yard games. Or to be more precise, on a good artificial turf field next to Drammenvuono, where we rushed from school after homework. The games and divisions were decided according to how many young people showed up. Such a very basic story nowadays starts to sound like a romantic picture of becoming a football player.

In the juniors of Strömsgodset, at the age of 12, Ödegaard played with players two or three years older than him, even though he was small even for his age. The playmaker learned to take care of himself on the field.

Martin Ödegaard is currently the captain of Arsenal.

Main Series- and after the national team debut, it didn’t take long when almost all of Europe’s big clubs wanted Ödegaard. Arsene Wenger told last week that Ödegaard is now also the skipper of Arsenal.

The choice finally fell on Real Madrid, where he would start the reserve team at Castilla. It was coached at the time Zinedine Zidane and as a teammate was, among other things Eero Markkanen. There are different information about the transfer amount, but it was around four million euros, which could later increase by another eight million.

A few important factors influenced the choice. Father Hans Erik received a coaching license from Real Madrid’s junior academy and Martin was promised that he would immediately be able to train with the first team as well. It was also agreed that Ödegaard will go on a game tour with Real Madrid before the next season.

He has written about Spanish football for a long time Pete Jensen know that the arrangement also caused problems. Zidane didn’t like special treatment from anyone, especially his son Enzo fought for the same playing spot, Jensen wrote in the Daily Mail.

Real Madrid’s then and now coach Carlo Ancelotti gave to Ödegaarda new record when the Norwegian made his debut as the club’s youngest ever player at the age of 16 years and 157 days. Ancelotti later said that he was pressured and that the whole move was just a publicity stunt.

Martin Ödegaard’s career at Real went through a mess when the coaches were not as convinced of him as Florentino Perez.

“When Florentino (Chairman of the club Perez) buys a Norwegian player, it just has to be accepted. The chairman also decided that he would play three matches in the first team, which was just a PR stunt. He can be the best player in the world, but I’m not interested in that, because he’s not the player I wanted here,” Ancelotti stated bluntly.

It takes a tough character to endure this kind of thing at the age of 16 in a new country and in a new club. Ödegaard fell victim to a power play. Ancelotti was fired in the spring of 2015.

Ödegaard’s position did not improve Rafa Benitez’s with a short or Zidane’s longer coaching period. The Norwegian was first loaned to Heerenveen in the Netherlands and then to Vitesse.

Finally, in the 2019-2020 season, Real Madrid realized what kind of player they had on their hands. Ödegaard was one of the best midfielders in the league as a loan player at Real Sociedad. Ödegaard struck against Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Spanish Cup, and was about to knock his parent club out of the playoffs.

It still didn’t convince Zidane, but he was born and raised in San Sebastián Mikel Arteta closely followed Real Sociedad’s moves, and wanted Ödegaard on loan to Arsenal for spring 2021.

“ He still has some improvement in his physique.

According to Jensen, Madrid would have liked to keep Ödegaard in the second summer, but the club had to balance its accounts after the corona epidemic. When Gareth Bale and Marcelo couldn’t sell, they went out Achraf Hakimi and Ödegaard.

The Norwegian scored seven goals and provided four assists in his first full Premier League season.

The fact that former club captain and current manager Arteta named him as the new captain for this season says a lot about Ödegaard’s importance Granit Xhaka.

The child star is finally where he was once expected to rise. Or is it? According to Arteta, the real level has not been seen yet.

“He still has room for improvement in his physicality. He can develop his defense, his crosses and his pass variation,” the manager stated.

“His attitude and willingness to learn is incredible. When you have them right, good things usually happen,” Arteta said.

Everyone at Arsenal has surprised everyone this season and it’s not crazy to see Ödegaard as captain lifting the Premier League trophy in May.

Correction 16.4. 11:53 a.m.: Removed from the beginning of the story the side sentence: “…because he knows how to move to the right space five to ten minutes before the ball is played there.” 17:48: In 1998, Brazil advanced to the final, not the championship.