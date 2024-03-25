Football | Markku Kanerva discusses his contract situation after Easter

On Tuesday, two disappointed national teams will face each other at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki.

25.3. 20:45

Finland with the head coach of the men's national football team Markku in Kanerva there has already been time to analyze the reasons for the loss after last Thursday's loss to Wales in the Euro qualifiers. The philosopher's stone for a better future has not been found.

Huuhkajat has been vulnerable in special situations in Kanerva's head coaching season, which started in December 2016. Finland, which lost 1-4 in Cardiff on Thursday, was in trouble against Wales.

“I scored two special situation goals. We don't have a particularly big team”, Kanerva digests the Finnish player material.

According to the playbook of British football, Wales relied on the power of counter-attacks. In a 0–1 loss situation, Finland dominated the game undisputedly.

However, ball control is not a blissful recipe for victory.

“It was probably a tactical choice (Wales' defensive tactics). The essential thing is how our team attacks,” says Kanerva.

See also Combined | Eero Hirvonen travels home from Ruka - family reasons in the background Wales punished Finland for special situations last Thursday, among other things.

Heather was on the waiting list to become Finland's head coach for a long time in the 2010s. He has received a lot of harsh criticism for his account because of the Huuhkajie's downward trending result curve.

Kanerva's contract with the Finnish Football Association extends until next fall's Nations League matches.

“The contract is on, I'm trying to influence the things I can influence,” says the head coach.

For the first time in the country's football history, he piloted Finland's men to the prestigious tournament, the EC final tournament played in 2021. Even though Wales was not the elite of Europe as a qualifying opponent, the Huuhkaja fans must have had unbridled optimism in the corner of their eyes.

“Optimism is always good, but realism is also necessary. Realism must be preserved”, Kanerva reminds.

“We have been so successful that expectations have risen,” adds Kanerva.

He has discussed his head coaching situation with the president of the Finnish Football Association Ari Lahten with.

“We will talk about things in more detail after Easter,” Kanerva explains.

Lukas Hradecky and Miro Tenho were disappointed in Wales.

The scoundrels meets Estonia on Tuesday in Helsinki at the Olympic Stadium. There are two disappointed teams facing each other in a competitively insignificant national match, as Estonia also lost its European Championship play-off match, to Poland by a rough score of 1–5.

Finland's record against Estonia since 1920 shows 17 wins, ten draws and nine losses in international matches. In the last encounter, the Huuhkajat got their wings at the Olympic Stadium at the beginning of June 2021 in Helsinki 0–1.

“Estonia has been a difficult opponent for us. It's a disciplined and united team,” summarizes Kanerva.

It can be assumed that, as the away team, Estonia will retreat into its shell and try to strike from counterattacks.

“A rash attack with losing the ball could cause problems for us,” Kanerva reminds us.

Before the autumn games of the Nations League, Finland will face Portugal and Scotland in June in national matches.