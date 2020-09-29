Football Markku Kanerva chose his team for the October League of Nations matches – the credit toppers again

Paulus Arajuuri and Joona Toivio return to the team.

Owls head coach Markku Kanerva announced their team for the October national game on Tuesday. On October 7, the Finnish men’s national football team will face Bulgaria on the 7th and Ireland on the 14th in the practice match at home away from Poland and the League of Nations. Kanerva will once again have access to his trusted topper Paulus Arajuuren and Joona Toivion.

Three-goalie Anssi Jaakkola is out of the team due to family addition, and therefore Kanerva called the veteran goalkeeper Niki Mäenpää for a long time on the team.

Top Sauli Väisänen is away from the national team for at least three months due to injury, according to Kanerva.

According to Kanerva Rasmus Karjalainen had to make room for new players. Kanerva said that Petteri Forsell is injured and therefore did not come into play in the October elections.

Simon Skrabb has recently recovered from an injury and is not yet in good working order.

Good displays given in September Nicholas Hämäläinen has not scored a game time in QPR.

“Now is it Juha Pirisen and Jukka Raitalan it is their turn to show what condition they are in at the moment, ”Kanerva said.

Santeri Hostikan the club team in Poland is quarantined due to corona infections. Kanerva said that Hostika’s training and game feel is not enough with this wound.

The North American MLS League will be played during the October national matches. Heather got in from there Jukka Raitalan and Lassi Lappalainen, but Robin Lodin it was decided that he would continue the games of the club team.

According to Kanerva, the team will be supplemented later if necessary.

In the matches of the League of Nations, five substitutions may be made in a match, which Kanerva considered a welcome change. In the practice match against Poland, six substitutions are allowed.

A national team for the October matches

Goalkeepers: Lukas Hradecky, Jesse Joronen, Niki Mäenpää.

Defenders: Paulus Arajuuri, Joona Toivio, Leo Väisänen, Juhani Ojala, Daniel O’Shaughnessy, Albin Granlund, Jere Uronen, Nikolai Alho, Juha Pirinen, Jukka Raitala.

Midfield players: Tim Sparv, Glen Kamara, Joni Kauko, Thomas Lam, Rasmus Schüller, Pyry Soiri, Ilmari Niskanen, Robert Taylor, Lassi Lappalainen.

Forwards: Teemu Pukki, Jasse Tuominen, Joel Pohjanpalo, Fredrik Jensen.