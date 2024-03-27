Football | Markku Kanerva answered a question about his position: “The bar has been set pretty high”

Finland's head coach Markku Kanerva commented on his situation after the win against Estonia.

Finland-Estonia 2-1

It was 31 minutes have passed since the final whistle of the Finland-Estonia international match, when Finland's head coach Markku Kanerva walked in front of the press in the courtyard of the Helsinki Olympic Stadium.

The head coach didn't smile, but he started by greeting those present. At first, he praised the achievement of the goal, i.e. the victory, and underlined that the victory was important for the team.

He also praised his team's corner in the fight for victory after the heavy defeat against Wales.

The hottest question was not the Estonia match.

How difficult do you find your position as head coach to be at the moment?

“I haven't really thought about it, I've been focused on the game. The bar has been set quite high,” Kanerva said.

Under Kanerva, Finland historically made it to the European Championships in the 2019 qualifiers, but the subsequent World Cup and European Championship qualifiers have left a black mark.

The head coach even seemed a little annoyed that the criticism towards him has increased recently. He reminded that Finland was able to play for a place in the upcoming European Championships until the semi-finals of the further qualification.

Kanerva is an experienced coach who sees planning for the future as the only right way forward. Finland will play its next national matches in the summer. The next League of Nations is scheduled for autumn.

Heather reminded that he has a contract until the end of this year.

“I'm looking forward to the summer games. If something happens before that, then it will happen,” Kanerva said.

He said that he hasn't lost any sleep over the situation.

“If you don't reach your goal [arvokisoihin], it doesn't satisfy – neither does the team. In football, things happen quite quickly. The solutions take place at the management level,” Kanerva said.

Formerly the chairman of the Football Association Ari Lahti said that he will have discussions with Kanerva after Easter.

Heather appeared at Tuesday evening's press conference in a typically analytical way. He talked about the conditions and nuances of the Estonian game and answered a question about the successes, which included, for example, the stout toppers Arttu Hoskonen and by Richard Jensen.

The press conference lasted a total of eight minutes.

The A national team's next home match isn't until next October in the Nations League, but Kanervaa will have big discussions with the association's leadership long before then.