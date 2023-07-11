On Wednesday Hardworking in the midfield of Larne FC, which plays in Helsinki Mark Randall unexpectedly says that he is preparing for the highlight of his career in HJK matches.

It’s a surprise because Randall, 33, came through Arsenal’s youth academy in the English Premier League and made his debut for the club’s representative team at the age of 17. Last summer, he played as a 16-year-old By Dennis Bergkamp in the testimonial match.

Randall got his first professional contract just months after his debut in the League Cup.

French manager Arsene Wenger spoke of the player to a laudatory tone when Arsenal let him go on loan to Rotherham United in 2010. Randall was 21 at the time.

“He is a player that I personally like because of his qualities. He hasn’t made his breakthrough at this club yet, but I still believe in him,” Wenger said.

“He still has a chance here, but now he needs to gain confidence and play regularly at a high level. He is a technically great footballer.”

Randall played and trained during his Arsenal years Robin van Persie, by Cesc Fàbregas and Thierry Henry’s with stars like Still, the upcoming European Games mean more.

“This goes to the top because the achievement is significant for the club and the supporters,” Randall says in the news agency PA Media’s and by Yahoo Sports in the published interview.

“Clubs like Arsenal are allowed to play these games every year, but for this club and the city this is a big deal.”

Larne FC, founded in 1889, will play the first Champions League qualifying match in its club history in Helsinki.

“There are no expectations, especially of success. Playing for Larne means a lot more to me [kuin menestys],” Randall says.

Mark Randall was seen more often in the ranks of Arsenal’s reserve team than in the representative team. A picture from 2009 of a match against Tottenham’s reserve team.

The past years the promise passed to Larne, the founder of the Purplebricks company, who got rich in the real estate business By Kenny Bruce attracted in summer 2019.

The club had just been promoted to the Northern Ireland Premier League.

“It was a new challenge for me and my family. We wanted to get out of England when we heard about this opportunity,” he says.

Randall says he was immediately behind the idea, but his wife was worried at first. No wonder – a family with three children has a great time in Larne.

“This is probably the best thing we’ve ever done.”

“I wanted a league where I can win instead of playing in the middle-class teams of the First or Second League,” he continues, referring to England’s third and fourth tiers.

Arsenal’s Randall, who spent the years 2006–2011 in the representative team, finally played only 13 matches in the “Gunners” ranks, including all competitions.

In total, Randall spent ten years with the club, including the academy years. The way his career at Arsenal ended made the man sad even a few years ago.

“My contract was about to expire. I knew what was going on, but I was still shocked when Arsenal told me I wasn’t getting a new contract,” he said For Planet Football in spring 2020.

Wenger, who praised Randall for parting ways the previous year, remained silent at the moment of departure.

“I spoke to one of the directors of the club, but I didn’t hear anything from Wenger. It was disappointing for me. After all the time I spent there, I thought he would have said something.”

However, the midfielder does not hold a grudge against his former captain.

Third Larne FC, which plays European games in consecutive summers, has won only two pairs of matches on Euro courts.

The team defeated the Welsh Bala Town FC and the Danish AGF Aarhus the other summer and advanced to the third qualifying round of the Conference League.

Against HJK, Larne is a clear underdog. The team is not even allowed to play the second part of the pair of matches on their home ground at Inver Park, but has to be evacuated to Belfast.

PA Media reminds that HJK is a seasoned team in Europe and mentions that the club made it to the Champions League group stage in the fall of 1998.

“On our best day, we can play well against anybody,” says Randall.

“I don’t think the match will be an easy one for them.”

HJK–Larne FC in Helsinki at Bolt-arena on Wednesday, July 12 at 19:00. The match can be watched via paid HJK TV.