Balotelli crowned his unbridled delusion with a brazen finish.

As real an attacker known as an artist’s soul Mario Balotelli proved his best in the final round of the Turkish Football League.

Balotelli was not content with one or two deflections when passing the defense of the opposing team, but mastered as many as seven step deflections into the tube before being fired.

The shot itself was not quite basic. Balotelli crowned his masterpiece by presenting the so-called rabonani.e. by hitting the ball behind the support leg into the net.

The Italian top finished a staggering five goals in the same match. His team, Adana Demirspor, crushed Goztepen 7-0.

Paalien with it, Balotelli was ranked second on the Turkish league paint exchange. He hit 18 times in his 31 games of the season. In his familiar fiery style, Balotelli also collected ten yellow cards and one run.

The Demirspor striker missed the final round of his game with a hit on the goal exchange Joel Pohjanpalonwho finished fourth with 16 goals.

Despite his effective grip, Pohjanpalo was unable to keep his team in the Rizesporia series. Rizespor was 17th and relegated to the second division of Turkey.