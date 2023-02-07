Football | Marcus Rashford’s mystical goalscoring streak is already spreading to other sports – what is it all about?

Rasford has not explained in more detail why he has done a new kind of ventilation this year.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford goal ventilation has been the talk of the town this season.

Football in the fall In the World Cup, he did a ventilation, where he went down on his knees and pointed his hands to the sky. There was a sad explanation for the ventilation: his friend had just died of cancer.

On New Year’s Eve, we saw a new paint job. He ran to the corner flag, stood still, maybe even closed his eyes, but before anything else he pointed his finger to his temple. When the nets have been swinging at a fast pace during the beginning of the year, the same ventilation has always been repeated.

The last time this happened was on Saturday, when Rashford scored in Crystal Palace’s net in a 2-1 win.

Where from ventilation is all about?

At least Rashford hasn’t given a more precise reason yet. He has left fans guessing. of The Athletic according to Rashford has not told the background of the ventilation even to the club’s own media team.

According to The Athletic, Rashford’s fanfare is the cancellation of him and his friends. The ventilation would be related to Rashford shutting out the external noise that has bothered him during his career and now he has found a new way to focus.

Additionally, last fall Rashford talked about how mentally challenging playing was for him. Rashford was dropped as a substitute and, among other things, getting into the World Cup team was at stake.

One way or another, the ventilation has not gone unnoticed and has been adopted by other players and also in other sports. For example, an English cricketer Jofra Archer used “finger ventilation” when he returned from 18 months’ sick leave.

Fans of soccer players have been copied, among others, by an English player from AS Roma Tammy Abrahamof Bayern Munich Joshua Kimmich and Brighton Danny Welbeck.

According to The Athletic, Welbeck had discussed the matter with Rashford before the match. Welbeck, a former Manchester United striker, made a show of solidarity with another former United academy player.

One of the most eye-catching copies was seen when Manchester United (and Rashford) faced Arsenal away from home a few weeks ago. When Arsenal Bukayo Saka scored a 2–1 goal in Arsenal’s 3–2 win, Saka repeated the finger fan.

Was it about foxing? Hardly, as Rashford and Saka know each other very well from national team circles, and the pair were seen embracing each other as they came out of the players’ tunnel onto the pitch before the match.