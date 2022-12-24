Football | Marcus Rashford becomes the highest paid English player in the Premier League

Marcus Rashford will continue at Manchester United until the summer of 2024.

English striker of the national football team Marcus Rashford will continue his club career at Manchester United at least until 2024. The club confirmed the extension of Rashford and three other players on their website.

According to media reports, Rashford will become the highest paid English player in the English Premier League. With his new contract, he earns 250,000 British pounds, or more than 280,000 euros per week. The contract also includes possible bonuses.

Rashford, who has extended his contract for another year, is a ManU graduate who, in addition to his playing skills, is known for his charity work. Among other things, he has donated money for meals for needy children.

The defender will also continue in ManU Diogo Dalotmidfielder Fred and defender Luke Shawwhose previous term would have ended next summer.