Football Marcus Forss scored twice – Brentford knocked out the Premier League in the League Cup

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 23, 2020
in World
0

In the match, penalty kicks were fired first during game time and then when seeking a solution.

Finnish striker Marcus Forssin club Brentford advanced to the top 16 in the English League Cup when it knocked down West Bromwich, who play in the Premier League, at his home ground.

Forss evened the match to a 2-2 penalty in the 73rd minute, and he also managed a penalty in the penalty area as his team’s fourth goal, leveling the score to 4-4.

In the fifth pair of hosts Grady Dianga failed and Brentford Christian Nørgaard settled the match for the visitor playing in the second level of the Championship in the number 5–4.

Match was a celebration of penalty kicks, as in the actual playing time, in addition to Forssi, Hal Robson-Kanu. Brentford’s opening goal in the match scored Emiliano Marcondes.

Forss was in the opening lineup. He also succeeded in scoring this weekend in the championship game when Brentford defeated Huddersfield.

In the League Cup, Brentford will next face the Premier League Fulham or the championship series Sheffield Wednesday. The match will be played at Brentford’s home ground next week.

.

