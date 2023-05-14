Sunday, May 14, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Marcus Forss returned to the field in the promotion qualifiers – Middlesbrough and Coventry draw

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 14, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football | Marcus Forss returned to the field in the promotion qualifiers – Middlesbrough and Coventry draw

Finland striker of the national football team Marcus Forss returned to the games after a long time, when his club Middlesbrough met Coventry in the promotion qualifying round of the English Championship on Sunday.

The opening match of the opening round of the one-team qualifying for the Premier League in Coventry ended in a goalless draw, and the qualifying finalist will be decided at home to Middlesbrough on Wednesday.

Forss, who has scored ten goals this season, last played for Boro on April 19, when he injured his ankle in a match against Hull.

Fors was sidelined for the last three matches of the series, but has recovered and came on as a substitute in the 68th minute in Sunday’s match against Coventry. However, neither Forssi nor anyone else scored goals in the low-level match.

Sunderland and Luton meet in the second match series of the opening round of the qualifiers. Sunderland won the 1st match 2–1.

See also  EU wants to provide money for more ammunition production

#Football #Marcus #Forss #returned #field #promotion #qualifiers #Middlesbrough #Coventry #draw

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
How will the results of the Turkish elections affect the export of Kurdistan’s oil?

How will the results of the Turkish elections affect the export of Kurdistan's oil?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result