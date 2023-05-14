Football | Marcus Forss returned to the field in the promotion qualifiers – Middlesbrough and Coventry draw

Finland striker of the national football team Marcus Forss returned to the games after a long time, when his club Middlesbrough met Coventry in the promotion qualifying round of the English Championship on Sunday.

The opening match of the opening round of the one-team qualifying for the Premier League in Coventry ended in a goalless draw, and the qualifying finalist will be decided at home to Middlesbrough on Wednesday.

Forss, who has scored ten goals this season, last played for Boro on April 19, when he injured his ankle in a match against Hull.

Fors was sidelined for the last three matches of the series, but has recovered and came on as a substitute in the 68th minute in Sunday’s match against Coventry. However, neither Forssi nor anyone else scored goals in the low-level match.

Sunderland and Luton meet in the second match series of the opening round of the qualifiers. Sunderland won the 1st match 2–1.