Football Marcus Forss’ long dry season is over – For the striker, the first goal since early December

Finnish striker Marcus Forss rose to his team’s Brentford opening line-up on Saturday in the English Championship, and he immediately thanked for the confidence.

Forss made their team’s second hit against Preston North End in the 26th minute. He got it from the right defender From Mads Roerslev a low concentration in the center of the penalty area in a well-timed run and placed the ball past the opponent’s goalkeeper.

The last time the 21-year-old striker had succeeded in an official match on goal on December 1 as a guest of Rotherham United. Since then, he had been on the field in, among other things, 20 league matches without hits.

Forss was only at the opening of Brentford in the Championship Series for the fourth time this season. During the break Brentford led the match 2-0.

The team is third in the series, but its chances of reaching Watford, which qualifies directly for a Premier League promotion, are slim. The Brentford season will culminate in the qualifiers.