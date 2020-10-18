Football Marcus Forss has played a strong fall, but the place has not yet opened since the Owls’ attack: “Of course the call is waiting, but its time has not yet been”

Brentford’s young Finnish leader is pleased with the beginning of his season.

Paint in the English Football Championship against Huddersfield. Penalty kick goal and finish in the penalty shootout against Premier League West Bromwich in the League Cup. Goal in the League Cup against Premier League Fulham. Penalty kick goal against Denmark in the European Championships under 21 years of age.

Marcus Forss has been one of the most talked about Finnish football players this autumn. Forss, 21, is pleased with his fall season.

“It’s off to a really good start. When I got to play in the League Cup and the series of games, has gone well. It needs to be continued and more goals scored, ”Forss says.

Forssi’s goals for the season are clear.

“I want to go from game to game, get as many minutes as possible and evolve. They are my biggest goals. There has been a big itseluottamusbuusti when I made goals against Premier League clubs. “

Brentford is known as a club with strong confidence in, for example, data analysis and statistics. Last season, Brentford was close to rising to the Premier League, as it only bowed to Fulham in the promotion final.

The current season has not been as strong, with Brentford collecting seven points from his five Championship matches. Forss has only good things to say about the company.

“Rise is our goal. Game by game and win by win we move towards it. The Society is a little like one family, and the best, where I have been. Brentford’s way of doing things is good, ”praises Forss, who was born in Turku.

Last season, Forss played on loan at England’s third-highest league level at AFC Wimbledon, where he banged as many as 11 goals in his 18 league matches. The British fields have become familiar to the Finnish leader at a young age, as he headed to the West Bromwich Academy at the age of 13.

Last season, Forssi’s go-ahead pushed him into a bad back injury that kept the young striker from playing for a long time.

“Everything is fine right now,” he acknowledges.

Strong The excerpts have also sparked a debate about whether Forssi should be allowed to try in the Finnish men’s national team. So far, the place has been found in Little Puddles.

“For us, the youth national team is a kind of university towards the A national team, and Marcus gives evidence there,” the Finnish men’s head coach Markku Kanerva described Forss’ absence from the Owls at the end of September.

In the Attack of the Owners, which played strongly in the League of Nations, their place has been established Teemu Pukki, Joel Pohjanpalo and in the paint Fredrik Jensen.

Jasse Tuominen the injury has further intensified discussions about whether Forssin should be in Huuhkaji.

“I have followed the debate a little, but my point is to show my best on the pitch. Of course, the call is waiting, but the time has not been yet, ”Forss says.