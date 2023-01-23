Football | Many spectators would rub their eyes: the referee raised a white card in Portugal’s top match

The goal of the white card is to draw attention to fair play.

Football soccer history was made at the women’s Portuguese Cup over the weekend. The referee of the match showed a white card in the match between Benfica and Sporting Lisbon.

It tells about it, among other things Aftonbladet.

Just before the end of the first half, one of the players needed help due to feeling unwell. Medical staff from both teams ran onto the field to help – and the referee Catarina Campos made a historic gesture: showing a white card.

The goal of the white card is to draw attention to fair play. It is currently only in use in Portugal, but is part of a wider series of reforms in football.

In social media, the reform has been both praised and criticized. The most critical think the white card is meaningless.

Benfica won the match with a score of 5–0.