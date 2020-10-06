Football ManU, who suffered a crushing defeat, acquired PSG’s best ever scorer Edinson Cavan

ManU’s leaking defense was also confirmed.

Football the transfer time expired in the English Premier League last night, and Manchester United in particular was active at the last minute.

In their previous league match, the team suffered a humiliating 1-6 home loss against Tottenham, and now the crew was replenished with as many as three new players.

The attack is reinforced by a future from Paris Saint-Germain Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan national team leader is the best scorer of the PSG ever.

Cavani arrives in England for free as his contract expired in the summer. The new contract is for a year.

For defense, the team acquired a Brazilian from Porto, Portugal Alex Tellesin and Atalanta Amad Diallon.

A Londoner Arsenal, on the other hand, acquired Atlético in Madrid Thomas Parteyn. Arsenal paid € 50 million for a Ghanaian midfielder.