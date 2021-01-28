A home loss to Sheffield United prevented ManU from rising to the top of the league.

Football In the English Premier League, Manchester United’s dream of a top spot in the league failed to materialize late Wednesday in a home game against Sheffield United.

The match ended in a 1-2 loss as a big underdog for Sheffield, who is the jumbo of the league table. This is how Manchester City continues at the top of the league with a single point.

The loss came as a shock to many. ManU is now ranked second in the league one point away from its rival partner Manchester City. At the tail end of the list, Sheffield has just eight points after tonight’s match.

ManU: n the game was effortless right from the start, and Sheffield took the lead as early as the first half Kean Bryanin with paint. Bryan then had a third chance at scoring, but a last ditch challenge made sure that he didnt.

ManU: n Harry Maguire evened in the second half in the 64th minute also from a corner kick, but ten minutes later Oliver Burke scored a winning goal for Sheffield a little lucky.

He got the ball in the penalty area and shot towards the back corner. However, the ball hit the way to ManU’s defender Axel Tuanzebeen and changed direction, leaving the goalkeeper David De Gean powerless.

Sheffield the league season had so far gone historically badly. Before winning the evening tonight, the team had accumulated just five points from its previous 19 matches, the worst pot in Premier League history. At Old Trafford, the team had not won since 1973.