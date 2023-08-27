Football | ManU recovered from the shock – Arsenal remained tied, West Ham took the top spot

West Ham rose to the top of the Premier League, at least temporarily.

Football Arsenal and Manchester United, expected to be at the top of the English Premier League, were unexpectedly left behind in their home games on Saturday with early goals.

One managed to scramble to victory, and the other was also close, but ultimately experienced disappointment.

Visiting Manchester’s Old Trafford, Nottingham silenced the stadium with a real lightning start: 90 seconds and Taiwo Awoniyi 1–0 for the guests, a little over a couple of minutes more and Willy Boly 2–0. Christian Eriksen put United on target in the 17th minute, and in the early stages of the second half Casemiro shot the numbers to levels 2–2.

Nottingham’s ties to the tie began to crumble in the 67th minute when the Forest captain Joe Worrall was driven out after he was knocked down Bruno Fernandes. Nine minutes later, Fernandes then scored from the penalty spot for a 3-2 lead, which ManU held until the end. United have six points from three games.

Arsenal’s At the Emirates Stadium, the net swung even faster when Andreas Pereira took advantage of Bukayo Sakan a bad pass and gave away team Fulham the lead in the first minute.

Fulham’s lead lasted until the 70th minute, when Saka made up for his mistake in the opening minute by finishing from the penalty spot. And when The Changeling Eddie Nketiah struck just two minutes later for Arsenal’s second and Fulham’s Calvin Bassey was passed from the field, it was assumed that Fulham had been beaten.

But just like that, the persistent away team pushed to level in the 87th minute Joao Palhinha on the finish line. The draw left Arsenal on seven points from the first three games of the season.

Arsenal’s arch-nemesis Tottenham is also on seven points after claiming a 2-0 away win over Bournemouth. They excelled as scorers with the first Spurs goal of their career James Maddison and the Swedish pier Dejan Kulusevski.

Saturday in the late game, Brighton, who opened the season with two wins, succumbed to a 1-3 home loss to West Ham, who occupied the top spot in the Premier League at the end of the day.

West Ham, who collected seven points, is ahead of Tottenham thanks to the goals scored.

The top team may change on Sunday, when Manchester City, the number one favorite in the series and who started the season with two wins, will face Sheffield United away.