Football | ManU and Leeds fans descended into low-grade booing

The clubs jointly condemned the rude behavior of the fans.

Football In the Sunday match of the English Premier League between Leeds and Manchester United, there was quite a tactless behavior when the supporters of the clubs yelled about the tragedies that befell the clubs in the past.

Home team Leeds fans gestured and sang about the 1958 Munich plane crash that killed a large part of Manchester United’s legendary squad.

The ManU side responded with the “Istanbul” shout, referring to the year 2000 and the stabbing of two Leeds supporters in the UEFA Cup match against Galatasaray.

The clubs published a joint statement after the match statementwhere “strongly condemned” the cries referring to tragedies.

“Such behavior cannot be accepted at all. We will continue to work with our fan groups as well as the Premier League and other official bodies, so that this kind of thing can be eradicated from football,” the clubs stressed.

ManU won the match 2–0.