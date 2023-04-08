Football | ManU accelerated Everton’s downward spiral – the departure is getting closer

Everton, which has played in the English Premier League for seven decades, is threatened with relegation.

Manchester United beat Everton 2–0 at home in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The goals of ManU, who rose to third in the league table, were scored in the 36th minute of the opening half Scott McTominay and in the second half in the 71st minute Anthony Martial. For Manchester United, the victory was the second in a row in the Premier League.

Since 1954-55, Everton, who have played in the Premier League for almost seven decades in a row, are threatened with relegation.

The Liverpool team is barely above the relegation zone in the Premier League. Last season, Everton kept their Premier League place among the last.

