Saturday, April 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | ManU accelerated Everton’s downward spiral – the departure is getting closer

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 8, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football | ManU accelerated Everton’s downward spiral – the departure is getting closer

Everton, which has played in the English Premier League for seven decades, is threatened with relegation.

Manchester United beat Everton 2–0 at home in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The goals of ManU, who rose to third in the league table, were scored in the 36th minute of the opening half Scott McTominay and in the second half in the 71st minute Anthony Martial. For Manchester United, the victory was the second in a row in the Premier League.

Since 1954-55, Everton, who have played in the Premier League for almost seven decades in a row, are threatened with relegation.

The Liverpool team is barely above the relegation zone in the Premier League. Last season, Everton kept their Premier League place among the last.

Read more: Thomas Zilliacus tells about the moment he decided to leave the offer from Manchester United

#Football #ManU #accelerated #Evertons #downward #spiral #departure #closer

See also  National Heat Plan in force from Monday, also smog warning
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
China issues warning to Taiwan and begins military exercises near the island

China issues warning to Taiwan and begins military exercises near the island

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result