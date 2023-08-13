Football, Mancini sensational: “I say goodbye to the national team”

A sensational news has shocked the world of football: Roberto Mancini leaves the national team bench. This is confirmed by a note from the FIGC. The Italian Football Federation communicates that it has taken note of the resignation of Robert Mancini from the position of coach of the Italian national team, received yesterday in the late evening. Thus concludes a significant page in the history of the Azzurri, which began in May 2018 and concluded with the 2023 Nations League Finals; in between, the victory at Euro 2020, a triumph conquered by a group in which all the individuals have been able to become a team. Taking into account the important and close commitments for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers (10 and 12 September with North Macedonia and Ukraine), the FIGC – concludes the note – will announce the name of the new coach of the national team in the next few days”.



