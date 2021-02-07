Football Manchester United’s young defender once again fell victim to racist insults

The insults began Saturday night when Manchster United lost their lead in the last minutes of the match.

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe has once again been subjected to racist insults on social media, he says BBC.

The Tuanzebe player who had to be helped off the pitch, was Everton as he was unable to finish the game. Everton came in to finish the match.

The 23-year-old Tuanzebe has been insulted on Twitter and Instagram both live and by racist mothers.

This is the second time Tuanzebe has been subjected to racist insults, as the same thing happened when United lost their home game to series jackpot Sheffield United.

Manchester United issued a press release in which the club expresses its aversion to insults on social media and urges companies to do something about it.

Tuanzebe is not the only Manchester United player to have fallen victim to racist insults. Also Anthony Martialia was insulted after the Sheffield defeat, and Marcus Rashford experienced the same after an Arsenal match draw.

The British government has threatened social media companies with billions of pounds in fines if they are unable to cut off insults from their sites.